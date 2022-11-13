Dolphins lose Emmanuel Ogbah for season with torn tricep

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 13, 2022, 7:24 PM EST
Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions
Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah will miss the rest of the season.

Ogbah suffered a torn tricep in today’s win over the Browns and will need season-ending surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 29-year-old Ogbah is a valuable member of the Dolphins’ defensive line rotation and usually plays about two-thirds of their defensive snaps as well as contributing on special teams.

Ogbah is in the first year of a four-year, $65.4 million contract with the Dolphins and is due a base salary of $15 million next season.

4 responses to “Dolphins lose Emmanuel Ogbah for season with torn tricep

  2. No offense but he balled out in his contract year got his bag and has played sub par since so they traded for Chubb to make up for the play……

  3. When you are juicin your muscles can get exponentially stronger than the ligaments and important connective tissues can grow. Torn triceps, biceps and pecs in powerlifting and bodybuilding are the most common of injuries for that reason.

  4. It’s a loss for sure. But the addition of Chubb makes it easier to digest. We need Byron Jones to get back on the field. That makes this whole loose and fast defense work.

