Dre Greenlaw ejected for hit on Justin Herbert

Getty Images

The 49ers will be without linebacker Dre Greenlaw for the rest of Sunday’s game.

Greenlaw was ejected late in the second quarter for a helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert took off running on third-and-6 and made it past the sticks for a first down. But he was hit hard by multiple players as he crossed the line to gain, with the hit from Greenlaw drawing the flag.

It’s notable that Herbert was a runner on the play. But Greenlaw was ruled to have used forcible contact on the helmet-to-helmet hit.

After sustaining the hit, Herbert was removed from the game to be examined. But it didn’t appear he’ll be out for the second half.

The Chargers lead the 49ers 16-10 at halftime.