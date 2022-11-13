Ezekiel Elliott is inactive for Cowboys vs. Packers

USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will miss his second consecutive game. He is among the team’s inactives.

Elliott missed the Cowboys’ last game after hyperextending his right knee in the Oct. 23 game against the Lions. The team had its off week in Week 9.

Elliott practiced this week but was limited all week.

Elliott has 109 carries for 443 yards and four touchdowns while sharing time in the backfield with Tony Pollard this season. Pollard, who will start today, has 81 carries for 506 yards and five touchdowns.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, linebacker Jabril Cox, safety Markquese Bell, cornerback Nahshon Wright and quarterback Will Grier.

The Packers will have left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and receiver Amari Rodgers (hamstring). Both were questionable to play but are active today.

Linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion), linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee), receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), offensive lineman Rasheed Walker, offensive lineman Luke Tenuta and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford are the Packers’ inactives.