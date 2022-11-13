George Pickens runs it in for 7-0 Steelers lead

Posted by Josh Alper on November 13, 2022, 1:27 PM EST
New Orleans Saints v Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers are out to an early lead in Sunday’s home game against the Saints.

Wide receiver George Pickens took a handoff from quarterback Kenny Pickett and ran into the end zone from a yard out. The score put the Steelers up 7-0 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter.

The score capped a 12-play, 57-yard drive that included a fourth down conversion. Pickett hit running back Jaylen Warren for a seven-yard gain to keep the drive going and then hit wide receiver Diontae Johnson for an 11-yard gain that put the Steelers inside the 10-yard-line.

The two teams traded punts on their first possessions and the Saints will now try to get something going offensively.

