Giants handle Texans 24-16 to move to 7-2

The Giants have had to squeeze out some close wins over the course of the season, but Sunday’s game against the Texans played out differently.

A Daniel Jones touchdown pass put them up early and they never game up the lead on their way to a 24-16 home victory. The win lifted the Giants’ record to 7-2 and they’ll try for their eighth win at home against the Lions next Sunday.

Jones threw another touchdown pass in the third quarter and Saquon Barkley ran for his sixth touchdown after the Texans were able to cut the Giants’ lead back down to four points. The Giants were not able to add any points in the fourth quarter, but their defense forced a fumble by running back Dameon Pierce with Houston in scoring position and picked off Davis Mills in the end zone a bit later.

The Texans also hurt themselves with penalties on those would-be scoring drives and the mistakes were ultimately too much for the 1-7-1 team to overcome. Pierce had 17 carries for 94 yards to go with the fumble and continue a strong rookie season, but they need to be much sharper when they host the Commanders in Week 11.

Barkley’s strong season also continued as he posted 33 carries for 142 yards on the day. He and the Giants have reportedly tabled contract extension talks, but more of the same over the rest of the season will set Barkley up well for contract talks once the season is out.

Jones has his own contract issues to sort out and he posted a very efficient line of 13-of-17 for 197 yards in the win. Darius Slayton led the team with 95 receiving yards and a score, tight end Lawrence Cager had his first NFL touchdown, and Isaiah Hodgins also had a couple of big plays for a receiving corps that welcomed Kenny Golladay back in the first half. He had a bad drop, however, and he didn’t see much of the field after that point.

Those aren’t names that anyone expected to be leading the way for the passing game of a 7-2 team, but the Giants have defied expectations all year and they continue to put themselves in great shape for a playoff run.