Giants up 7-3 over Texans at halftime

The Giants opened Sunday’s game against the Texans with a touchdown, but the end zone remained out of reach for both teams for the rest of the first half.

The two teams combined for nine punts as both defenses have proven to be tough to crack through 30 minutes of play and the Giants have a 7-3 lead to protect once the game resumes.

The touchdown came on a nine-yard pass from Daniel Jones to tight end Lawrence Cager and Jones went 9-of-12 for 106 yards overall in the first half. Another possible completion went by the wayside late in the half when wide receiver Kenny Golladay dropped a pass that would have gone for a first down. Golladay missed the last four games with a knee injury and his drop was not greeted with encouraging words from the home crowd.

Saquon Barkley has 17 carries for 75 yards and Dameon Pierce has 10 carries for 66 yards, so both running backs have had some good moments despite the overall difficulty putting points on the board. The Texans haven’t had much luck throwing the ball — Davis Mills is 6-of-13 for 35 yards — and that will likely have to change if they’re going to pick up a win.