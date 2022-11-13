Jalen Virgil’s first NFL catch goes for 66-yard touchdown, giving Broncos 7-0 lead

USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the NFL, Jalen Virgil.

Virgil had never had a catch in regular-season game until Sunday. He went for a 66-yard touchdown on his first one.

Virgil got wide open on his first play replacing Tyrie Cleveland.

Virgil’s score has given the Broncos a 7-0 lead over the Titans with 8:21 remaining until halftime.

He might not have been on the field if not for the injury to Jerry Jeudy, who the team has ruled out with an ankle injury.

Russell Wilson is 10-of-18 for 171 yards and a touchdown on the day.