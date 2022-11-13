Jerry Jeudy carted from sideline to training room with ankle injury

Posted by Charean Williams on November 13, 2022, 1:32 PM EST
Denver Broncos v Jacksonville Jaguars
Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy went down on the team’s first play from scrimmage Sunday. He was untouched when he fell to the ground holding his leg midway through a deep route.

Jeudy walked off the field after being attended to by the team’s medical personnel, but he needed a cart to get to the training room for further evaluation.

The Broncos list him as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Jeudy has 30 receptions for 449 yards and three touchdowns this season.

UPDATE 2:02 PM ET: The Broncos have ruled out Jeudy for the rest of the game.

1 responses to “Jerry Jeudy carted from sideline to training room with ankle injury

