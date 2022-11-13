Josh Allen carries Bills to 24-10 halftime lead over Vikings

Posted by Charean Williams on November 13, 2022, 2:33 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Josh Allen’s injured elbow hasn’t been a factor Sunday.

The Bills quarterback has run for 46 yards on three carries, while completing 14 of 18 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown.

The Bills lead the Vikings 24-10 at halftime.

Both teams left the field thinking about the points they gave away.

Devin Singletary fumbled after a 7-yard run to the Minnesota 27 with 3:28 remaining in the second quarter. Akayleb Evans forced it and Camryn Bynum returned it 40 yards to the Buffalo 37.

But the Vikings couldn’t take advantage of the field position. After reaching the Buffalo 28, and facing a third-and-one, Kirk Cousins threw back-to-back incompletions.

Cousins is 12-of-21 for 143 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Justin Jefferson has four catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, but two of the catches for 68 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown, came on the opening drive. The Vikings had 74 yards on their first drive. They had 166 in the half.

The Bills have 250 yards, including 116 rushing. Singletary scored on touchdown runs of 5 yards and 1 yard. Receiver Gabe Davis scored the team’s other touchdown on an 11-yard reception with 28 seconds left in the half.

13 responses to “Josh Allen carries Bills to 24-10 halftime lead over Vikings

  1. I can tell Allen and the play calling are a bit reserved, so the arm is limiting him. But, a limited josh Allen is still a top 10 qb.

  2. Also, the snow flurries are not sticking, so the players are cold and damp. Suffice to say, it’s not fun right now. A dome team doesn’t stand much of a chance in this weather as we can see with cousins play in the first half.

  3. Cousins is having his worst year as a pro. His decision making is awful and his passing has regressed. He is throwing picks that would make any other coach force you to bench him. Play Mullens. Cousins truly is a bum when it counts. Enough of this constant tease

  5. Cousins has 4 comeback wins…this year. Bills defense is beat in nfl. Cousins is taking more chances this year, who he is a double edged sword. Calling for his benching is beyond ignorance. The Vikes played decent against a very good Bills team.

  6. The Bills made a play at the goal line, and then the Vikings made a better play, albeit based on a mistake by Buffalo, both a physical error and perhaps a coaching error. The Vikes were dead, and then they were not. Looks like another…..wait for it….Buffalonian Bumber.

  9. Wow… the officials blew that one. Game like that the officials should make sure it was or wasn’t a catch. Josh Allen is a Terminator!!

  11. Not so fast….why would Minnesota not toss the challenge flag on that catch by Davis? What were they saving the TO for? I guess both teams have made blunders and they deserve to be in OT. It’s an entertaining game for sure.

  12. >> KnowsMoreThanYou says: The Vikes played decent against a very good Bills team. <<

    Q: What kind of NFL fans expect to lose?
    A: Vikings fans.

    Can’t challenge under 2 mins, booth review. They just didn’t bother.

