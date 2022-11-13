Justin Fields continues his spectacular running performance

Getty Images

A month ago, the Bears’ coaching staff decided to unleash quarterback Justin Fields‘ running ability. And the Bears’ offense hasn’t been the same since.

Fields makes one spectacular highlight-reel run after another, with the most recent being a phenomenal touchdown run against the Lions in the closing seconds of the first half today at Soldier Field.

At halftime, Fields has 69 yards on 8 carries, with one touchdown, and the Bears and Lions are tied 10-10.

Fields may have surpassed Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson as the best running quarterback in the NFL, but the Bears’ passing game remains a liability, and Fields has thrown for just 51 yards at halftime.

The Lions and Bears have only slim playoff hopes, but they’re playing a competitive game for the first 30 minutes in Chicago.