Justin Herbert cleared to return in second half

Los Angeles Chargers v San Francisco 49ers
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was cleared to return for the second half.

“He’s OK,” coach Brandon Staley told NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark at halftime.

Herbert was removed from the game for a required neurological exam after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit. 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected for the hit with 30 seconds remaining until halftime.

Herbert returned from the locker room wearing his helmet and warmed up on the sideline before the second half kickoff.

Herbert completed 14 of 21 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

The Chargers lead 16-10.

5 responses to “Justin Herbert cleared to return in second half

  1. I thought the new rule was to keep them out as a precaution even if they clear and are fine. That’s what they did to Bridgewater and he never had a concussion

  2. That hit was scary. I don’t see how he DIDN’T get concussed. Perhaps it’ll be delayed symptoms, i.e. Matthew Stafford last week.

  3. Good to hear “Doctor” Staley give his opinion. After the mess with Tua, I’m amazed the league or coaches are still commenting on this stuff.

  4. Or Josh Allen’s clear concussion today and nothing happened.Teams are going to cheat with it and Goodell will back like he did with Miami, but karma always comes.

Leave a Reply

