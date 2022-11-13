Justin Jefferson on one-handed catch: Unreal, it felt like a movie

November 13, 2022
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has had a lot of highlights during his three-year NFL career, but he topped them all in Buffalo on Sunday.

The Vikings had to convert a 4th-and-18 while down four points in the fourth quarter and quarterback Kirk Cousins looked Jefferson’s way while he was well guarded by Bills defensive back Cam Davis. Jefferson grabbed the ball with one hand to take it away from Davis for a 32-yard gain that kept the Vikings alive in one of the most entertaining games of this and any other season.

After the Vikings finished off their 33-30 overtime win, wideout K.J. Osborn called Jefferson’s catch “one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen” and head coach Kevin O’Connell said it was “one of the more remarkable catches I’ve ever seen.” Jefferson’s own take was that a catch like that was a sign of things to come for him and the Vikings.

“It felt like it was unreal, felt like a movie,” Jefferson said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “I told everybody this means, this is our season, for us to win out, go to the Super Bowl. We just got to keep working.”

If the Vikings do make that kind of run, Jefferson, who had 10 catches for 193 yards on Sunday, is likely going to be adding a lot more clips to his highlight reel before the year is out.

16 responses to “Justin Jefferson on one-handed catch: Unreal, it felt like a movie

  1. That was jaw-dropping.

    Obviously, the “turning point” of a game that had a few candidates. 4th & 18, and it looks like the defender played it well. He only had one hand on it – it almost defied gravity how it didn’t hit the ground.

    Jefferson is absolutely a special player. Vikes have a good one there (still think it was a good trade, though).

  2. Just like DeAndre Hopkins Bills defenders could’ve easily knocked the ball down on a 4th down Hail Mary but go for an interception instead. Snatching defeat out of the jaws of victory.

  4. Jefferson is a game breaker and game changer. He was unstoppable today and was the difference maker. Having said that though, the Bills are minus 3 All-Pro’s in their secondary.

  6. People need to go back and watch the one-handed catch by George Pickens earlier this year. Easily one of the greatest catches in the history of the league.

  8. billsrthefuture

    Jefferson is absolutely a special player. Vikes have a good one there (still think it was a good trade, though).///////////

    Agreed, Diggs is special player as well. He competes so hard, it wasn’t fun to see Diggs go.
    Good luck in the playoffs.

  9. Dude is on another level. And as an Eagles fan, it’s easy to see how someone could’ve rated Jalen Reagor than him, right? Good grief…

  11. Spectacular catch. One of the best I’ve seen.

    Bigger picture, this should end the debate about where the Vikings are at in the NFL. They’re an elite team this season. Not saying they’re the top team, but they’re in that elite group with the Chiefs and Bills.

    And no, not putting the Iggles in that category yet. They’ve beaten a bunch of marshmallows one good team and the latter was early in the season. I doubt they’d get the same result if they played the Vikings again. They’re a paper tiger in a paper tiger of a town.

  12. buffalobluecollarlunchbucket56

    And the Vikings were covering Diggs with a THIRD STRING corner. And lost their left tackle. And were missing their best defensive lineman.

    So.. the thin secondary for the Bills was no excuse.

  15. 41-doughnut, Favre throwing across his body for the pick in NO in 2010 or 7-38 loss in NFC Champ to Philly after the “Minnesota Miracle”. We’ve all seen this before…

  16. What’s the story with that Hammie grab during the gritty Jet!? Please don’t pull those shenanigans ever again! Lol us vikings fans are all already on blood pressure meds from these finishes.

