Justin Jefferson on one-handed catch: Unreal, it felt like a movie

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has had a lot of highlights during his three-year NFL career, but he topped them all in Buffalo on Sunday.

The Vikings had to convert a 4th-and-18 while down four points in the fourth quarter and quarterback Kirk Cousins looked Jefferson’s way while he was well guarded by Bills defensive back Cam Davis. Jefferson grabbed the ball with one hand to take it away from Davis for a 32-yard gain that kept the Vikings alive in one of the most entertaining games of this and any other season.

After the Vikings finished off their 33-30 overtime win, wideout K.J. Osborn called Jefferson’s catch “one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen” and head coach Kevin O’Connell said it was “one of the more remarkable catches I’ve ever seen.” Jefferson’s own take was that a catch like that was a sign of things to come for him and the Vikings.

“It felt like it was unreal, felt like a movie,” Jefferson said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “I told everybody this means, this is our season, for us to win out, go to the Super Bowl. We just got to keep working.”

If the Vikings do make that kind of run, Jefferson, who had 10 catches for 193 yards on Sunday, is likely going to be adding a lot more clips to his highlight reel before the year is out.