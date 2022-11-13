Justin Jefferson racks up record number of 100-, 150-yard games in first three seasons

USA TODAY Sports

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson had the catch of a lifetime on Sunday, a one-handed snag in traffic on fourth and 18. He also racked up 193 receiving yards.

Per the league, it was Jefferson’s 20th career 100-yard game. He now owns the record for the most such efforts in the first three years of a player’s career.

The two players with 19 were Randy Moss and Odell Beckham, who had 19 each.

Jefferson also passed Moss and Lance Alworth for the most 150-yard games in the first three years of a career. Jefferson has seven; Moss and Alworth have six.

And Jefferson still has eight games to play.

There’s more. Jefferson now has 4,076 receiving yards in 42 games, matching Beckham and Alworth for the fastest to 4,000.

Despite a tradition of great receivers, from John Gilliam to SammyWhite to Ahmad Rashad to Anthony Carter to Cris Carter to Randy Moss to Percy Harvin to Stefon Diggs, Jefferson turned in a performance for the ages that rivals if not surpasses anything any of the others ever achieved.