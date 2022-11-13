Kadarius Toney scores first touchdown to give Chiefs 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The Jaguars collected a surprise onside kick to open the game and forced a red-zone fumble to halt Kansas City’s first offensive drive.

But the Chiefs still scored first in Sunday’s matchup to take a 7-0 lead.

Acquired a couple of weeks ago from the Giants, receiver Kadarius Toney scored the first touchdown of his career to cap the drive. Toney was wide open on the right side, caught a pass at the line of scrimmage, and hopped along the sideline to stay in bounds on the way to scoring from 6-yards out.

The Chiefs got a big chunk of yardage on the drive from a 21-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to a wide open Travis Kelce. Young running back Isaiah Pacheco — who fumbled on Kansas City’s first drive — also picked up some tough yards on the possession, taking carries of 13 and 9 yards

Kansas City’s defense has also gotten off to a strong start, forcing three punts. The Jaguars are 0-3 on third down. Trevor Lawrence has been sacked twice so far.