Lions come back to stun Bears despite Justin Fields' 147 rushing yards

Justin Fields is looking like one of the greatest running quarterbacks in NFL history, but today it was not enough.

Fields and the Bears blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead today in Chicago as the Lions came back to win 31-30.

A week after setting a new NFL regular-season record by running for 178 yards, today Fields had 13 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns. But after a brilliant 67-yard touchdown run, the Bears missed the extra point, and that came back to bite them as the difference in the game’s final score.

For the Lions, it was their second straight win over an NFC North opponent, having beaten the Packers last week. The 3-6 Lions are not a good team, but they may be the second-best team in their division, and they may be doing enough to ensure that coach Dan Campbell will get a third season at the helm.

For the Bears, the loss drops them to 3-7. It's a disappointing outcome, even as Fields' great play gives Bears fans hope for a brighter future.

18 responses to “Lions come back to stun Bears despite Justin Fields’ 147 rushing yards

  3. How many passing yards though, he is supposed to be a quarterback. Doesn’t look like one.

  4. Say what you will about the Lions, they probably deserve it, but they weren’t losing to no RB posing as a QB. Lions headed in the right direction, Chicago be running a college offense, they even pulled out the option! Lions defense still sucks but they did what they had to do. Nice back to back wins versus Green Bay and Chicago.

  6. Man it’s usually the Lions at the wrong end of a missed Extra point to lose by 1! I’ll take it. Love how hard they play to the end. Still need some talent in a lot of areas to actually compete against real time.

  7. As long as Fields runs for 100+ yards the Bears are happy. They don’t seem to care about wins and losses.

  8. I got downvoted earlier this week when I said that 123 yards of passing and a 60% completion rate wouldn’t produce many miraculous results.

    Well it’s another week of 60% passing, 2 INTs, 3 sacks. He’s improving but he’s still not doing what a QB needs to do.

    I do hope he gets there. But he’s not there.

  9. It was an ugly dog but I’ll take it, Lord knows we lost these games every which way but loose in the past.

  11. Can’t wait for the media to tell us how Bustin Fields is leading the Bears to the super bowl.

    Keep carrying water for him.

  12. The difference is the game was Justin fields throwing a pick 6

    Love how that’s conveniently omitted from the article

  15. Only the bears front office would hire a “defensive genius” coach, trade away any good players and give up 31 to a trash lions team at home.
    This front office always proves there is way to continuously hire a worse GM then the last one you just fired.

  16. Hey Chicago how’s your version of Lamar Jackson working out for ya? Probably wishing your team could trade QB rushing stats for wins huh??

  17. “For the Lions, the loss drops them to 3-7.”
    Oops…
    For the Bears, the loss drops them to 3-7.

  18. Bailey Zappe win over the Lions is looking more impressive with each Detroit win. The Lions are not terrible.

