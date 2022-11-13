Lions come back to stun Bears despite Justin Fields’ 147 rushing yards

Getty Images

Justin Fields is looking like one of the greatest running quarterbacks in NFL history, but today it was not enough.

Fields and the Bears blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead today in Chicago as the Lions came back to win 31-30.

A week after setting a new NFL regular-season record by running for 178 yards, today Fields had 13 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns. But after a brilliant 67-yard touchdown run, the Bears missed the extra point, and that came back to bite them as the difference in the game’s final score.

For the Lions, it was their second straight win over an NFC North opponent, having beaten the Packers last week. The 3-6 Lions are not a good team, but they may be the second-best team in their division, and they may be doing enough to ensure that coach Dan Campbell will get a third season at the helm.

For the Lions, the loss drops them to 3-7. It’s a disappointing outcome, even as Fields’ great play gives Bears fans hope for a brighter future.