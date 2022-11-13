Long Darius Slayton TD extends Giants lead to 14-3

Getty Images

The Giants scored a touchdown on their first drive of the first half and they did it again on their first drive of the secondhalf.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton caught a short pass from Daniel Jones and sprinted 54 yards for a touchdown after Texans safety Jalen Pitre whiffed on a tackle attempt. The score extended the Giants’ lead to 14-3 with just over two minutes off the clock in the third quarter.

It was the second long gain of the day for Slayton. He had a 36-yard catch to set up Jones’ touchdown pass to tight end Lawrence Cager in the first quarter and has three catches for 96 yards overall.

The Texans had just 86 yards of offense in the first half and they’ll need to turn things on soon if they’re going to have any chance of pulling out a road win.