Matt Prater ruled out for Sunday’s game

Posted by Josh Alper on November 13, 2022, 11:53 AM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

The Cardinals had kicker Matt Prater back for the last couple of games, but his hip injury continues to be an issue.

Prater was listed as questionable on Friday and the Cardinals announced on Sunday that he has been downgraded to out for their game against the Rams.

The Cardinals signed Tristan Vizcaino on Saturday and he will kick in Prater’s place. Vizcaino is 9-of-10 on field goals and 12-of-17 on extra points in seven career games for the 49ers and Chargers.

Quarterback Kyler Murray, safety Budda Baker, wide receiver Greg Dortch, guard Cody Ford, linebacker Dennis Gardeck, tackle D.J. Humphries (back), cornerback Christian Matthew (hamstring), and cornerback Byron Murphy (back) remain listed as questionable for Arizona.

3 responses to "Matt Prater ruled out for Sunday's game

