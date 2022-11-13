Matt Ryan gets start at quarterback for Colts Sunday

Getty Images

Quarterback Matt Ryan is back in the saddle for the Colts.

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday kicked off his first game with a quarterback change. Sam Ehlinger started the last two games for Indianapolis and the team had said that he’d start for the rest of the year, but that was with Frank Reich as head coach and Saturday suggested things were no longer set in stone on that front.

The first inklings that a change was coming came in pregame warmups. Ryan took snaps from starting center Ryan Kelly while Ehlinger worked with the second team and Ryan took the field for the first offensive series.

The change didn’t spark any immediate gains. Ryan completed one pass for 10 yards, but the Colts failed to pick up a first down and punted the ball away.