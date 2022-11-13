NFL 2022 Week 10 early inactives: Josh Allen, Ryan Tannehill officially active

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
Four teams listed their starting quarterbacks as questionable to play in Week 10, but neither the Bills nor the Titans will have to call on their backups. Signs pointed to Josh Allen and Ryan Tannehill being active for Sunday’s games when their teams passed on promoting third quarterbacks from the practice squad and both players avoided the inactive list 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.
It remains to be seen if both quarterbacks will start, but it seems likely that they are going to play if the team feels they’re healthy enough to be in uniform.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford are the other questionable signal callers. Their fate will be known in a few hours, but reports on Sunday morning weren’t optimistic about their chances.
Vikings at Bills
Vikings: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, LB Luiji Vilain, OL Chris Reed, LB Benton Whitley, T Vederian Lowe, DL Esezi Otomewo
Bills: TE Tommy Sweeney, OL Justin Murray, DE Greg Rousseau, LB Baylon Spector, CB Tre'Davious White, CB Kaiir Elam, S Jordan Poyer
Broncos at Titans
Broncos: RB Marlon Mack, DL Eyioma Uwazurike, S Justin Simmons, T Cam Fleming, LB Baron Browning, WR KJ Hamler, TE Andrew Beck, CB Darrius Phillips
Titans: WR Chris Conley, CB Kristian Fulton, S Amani Hooker, LB Bud Dupree, G Jordan Roos, DT Jeffery Simmons
Texans at Giants
Texans: T Austin Deculus, CB Isaac Yiadom, LB Neville Hewitt, TE Brevin Jordan, WR Tyron Johnson
Giants: WR David Sills, LB Austin Calitro, T Devery Hamilton, T Evan Neal, TE Daniel Bellinger, LB Quincy Roche
Jaguars at Chiefs
Jaguars: WR Kendrick Pryor, S Tyree Gillespie, CB Tevaughn Campbell, LB De'Shaan Dixon, OL John Miller
Chiefs: RB Ronald Jones, QB Shane Buechele, S Nazeeh Johnson, WR Mecole Hardman, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Darian Kinnard
Lions at Bears
Lions: LB Malcolm Rodriguez, WR Josh Reynolds, T Matt Nelson, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB Chase Lucas, DL Michael Brockers, DL Austin Bryant
Bears: WR N'Keal Harry, DB Kindle Vildor, DL Al-Quadin Muhammad, OL Teven Jenkins, WR Velus Jones, DB Harrison Hand, OL Ja'Tyre Carter
Browns at Dolphins
Browns: QB Kellen Mond, RB Demetric Felton Jr., LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, CB Thomas Graham Jr., G Michael Dunn, TE David Njoku, DT Perrion Winfrey
Dolphins: QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Myles Gaskin, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Erik Ezukanma, WR River Cracraft, TE Hunter Long
Saints at Steelers
Saints: DE Marcus Davenport, S Marcus Maye, WR Marquez Callaway, TE JP Holtz, CB Marshon Lattimore, LB Pete Werner, RB Mark Ingram II, G Andrus Peat
Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, DB Elijah Riley, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, G Kendrick Green, LB Mark Robinson