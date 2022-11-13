Rachaad White gets the start over Leonard Fournette for the Buccaneers

Getty Images

Leonard Fournette had served as the starting tailback for every Buccaneers game this season. He did not start today’s game.

Rookie Rachaad White got the nod instead.

The development comes three days after Fournette narrowly missed the flight to Germany due to passport issues. He reportedly had to get a “replacement,” which implies that he lost his prior one.

Was that a factor? If he had been playing at a high level this year, the Bucs would have shrugged at it. With Fournette averaging 3.3 yards per carry in 2022, maybe it was the last straw — if the decision hadn’t already been made.

Fournette was on the field for Tampa’s second drive of the game.

Last Sunday, Fournette was “extremely frustrated” after being replaced by White for a 10-play drive last in the first half of an eventual win over the Rams. After today’s game, he’ll undoubtedly be asked about the fact that, for the opening drive, he was on the bench.