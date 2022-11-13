Raiders take lead on Josh Jacobs touchdown, Colts take it right back

Getty Images

The Raiders started slow against the Colts on Sunday, but they’ve found their way into the lead.

After spotting the Colts a 10-0 lead, the Raiders have scored a pair of touchdowns and now lead 14-13 with just under two minutes left to play in the third quarter.

The second touchdown came on a one-yard run by running back Josh Jacobs to cap a 12-play, 62-yard drive that started after Chase McLaughlin missed a 48-yard field goal try. Derek Carr converted first downs on passes to Davante Adams, Foster Moreau, and Ameer Abdullah before Jacobs scored his seventh rushing touchdown of the season.

The lead was short-lived, however. Jonathan Taylor went 66 yards for a score on the ensuing Colts drive and it’s now 19-14 after the Colts failed to convert on a two-point try.

Jacobs has 16 carries for 68 yards and Carr is 15-of-21 for 131 yards and a touchdown. The Raiders will be looking for more from both guys as they try to end their two-game losing streak.