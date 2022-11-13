Report: Cooper Kupp avoids “worst-case scenario”

Posted by Charean Williams on November 13, 2022, 9:38 PM EST
Arizona Cardinals defeated the Los Angeles Rams 27-17 during a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium.
For the second time this season, it appears Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has avoided serious injury to his right ankle.

Rams coach Sean McVay said after the Rams’ loss to the Cardinals that he didn’t have an update on Kupp’s injury but added that “it didn’t look good; it didn’t sound good.”

The news appears better than that.

Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports that initial testing has brought a sigh of relief as “he appears to have avoided a worse-case scenario with the injury.” That doesn’t mean Kupp won’t miss time.

He will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the full extent of the injury.

Kupp was injured in the fourth quarter Sunday after catching three passes for a career-worst minus-1 yard while playing with backup quarterback John Wolford.

He left the Rams’ Week 8 game with a right ankle injury after taking a hit late in the fourth quarter. Kupp was on the Rams’ injury report the following week but played in their Week 9 game.

He has 75 receptions this season, putting him on pace for 142. The NFL single-season record is 149 by Michael Thomas for the Saints in 2019.

