Report: Saquon Barkley, Giants won’t talk contract until season ends

Getty Images

Running back Saquon Barkley has had a big rebound this season, but he’s not expected to sign a new contract with the Giants during the 2022 season.

Barkley is playing out the fifth and final year of his rookie contract with the Giants and the two sides had some conversations about an extension during the Giants’ bye in Week Nine. Those conversations did not result in an agreement, however, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that no more talks will take place until after the season.

The prospect of a franchise tag will also come into play at that point, but the Giants may have two candidates for that tag once it comes time to hand it out next year. Quarterback Daniel Jones is also set for free agency and the Giants may want to bring him back given how he’s played during the team’s 6-2 start to the season.

Barkley has 163 carries for 779 yards and five touchdowns to go with 28 catches for 189 yards this season.