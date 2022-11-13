Report: Shaquille Leonard set to meet with neck surgeon Monday

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard went on injured reserve this week and his chances of returning to the field this season may be determined on Monday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Leonard is set to see neck surgeon Robert Watkins in Los Angeles as he tries to determine his next steps. Leonard had back surgery before the season and has been limited to three appearances this season by back and ankle injuries along with a concussion and broken nose.

Leonard played in the last two games, but aggravated an injury during Wednesday’s practice and went on injured reserve at the end of the week.

Given the way the year has played out for Leonard thus far, shutting it down and trying to make a full comeback in 2023 might turn out to be the best idea. It appears the answer to that question will be coming sooner rather than later.