Report: Zach Ertz’s ACL is intact, but he is expected to miss multiple weeks

Posted by Charean Williams on November 13, 2022, 9:18 PM EST
NFL: NOV 13 Cardinals at Rams
Getty Images

Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz injured his knee in the first quarter Sunday and appeared emotional as he was carted to the training room. The news appears better than what everyone was thinking.

After an initial examination, the team believes Ertz’s anterior cruciate ligament is intact, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ertz, who was wearing a brace after the Cardinals’ win, is expected to miss multiple weeks.

An MRI on Monday will determine the full extent of the injury.

Ertz made one catch for 12 yards before his injury, giving him 47 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.