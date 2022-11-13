Report: Zach Ertz’s ACL is intact, but he is expected to miss multiple weeks

Getty Images

Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz injured his knee in the first quarter Sunday and appeared emotional as he was carted to the training room. The news appears better than what everyone was thinking.

After an initial examination, the team believes Ertz’s anterior cruciate ligament is intact, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ertz, who was wearing a brace after the Cardinals’ win, is expected to miss multiple weeks.

An MRI on Monday will determine the full extent of the injury.

Ertz made one catch for 12 yards before his injury, giving him 47 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns.