Steelers run over Saints 20-10 for third win of season

Posted by Josh Alper on November 13, 2022, 3:54 PM EST
New Orleans Saints v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

The Steelers left themselves with a lot of work to do coming out of their bye week if they are going to avoid a losing record this season and they got the first step out of the way on Sunday.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver George Pickens ran for touchdowns and the Steelers beat the Saints 20-10 at home. The victory moves Pittsburgh to 3-6 on the season and they’ll stay at home to try to extend their winning streak to two games against the Bengals next weekend.

Pickett’s touchdown run in the fourth quarter put the Steelers up by 10 and it looked like they would extend that lead after stopping Saints quarterback Andy Dalton short of a first down on a sneak on the ensuing drive. Kicker Matthew Wright missed his second field goal of the game with 5:33 left, however, and that gave New Orleans another chance to try for a comeback.

Alex Highsmith‘s second sack of the game pushed the Saints backward right off the bat, however, and Dalton was intercepted by cornerback Levi Wallace a couple of plays later. It was the second interception of the fourth quarter for Dalton and there will likely be more questions for head coach Dennis Allen about whether to turn back to Jameis Winston against the Rams next weekend.

Dalton was 17-of-27 for 174 yards and a touchdown to go with the interceptions. The running game didn’t offer much help as Alvin Kamara was limited to eight carries for 26 yards.

The Steelers run game was much more successful. Najee Harris ran 20 times for 99 yards and the Steelers posted a season-high 217 rushing yards as a team. If that’s the start of a better stretch for the ground game, the Steelers’ chances of finding some more wins in the coming weeks will look a lot better.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Steelers run over Saints 20-10 for third win of season

  2. A wins a win. It’s a good confidence builder today. Great games from unlikely names like Levi Wallace, Damontae Kazee and Jaylen Warren. These guys have kept stepping up their games the past couple of weeks. Show Matt Canada some love today but just today haha. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

    See ya next week Bengals!

  3. Never doubt the black and gold! We still have our work cut out for us, but we are a dangerous team right now. Tomlin has never had a losing season, and don’t forget we won the Superbowl as a wild card. Go Steelers!!!

  4. bengal4573 says:
    November 12, 2022 at 2:43 pm
    Sucks about that appendicitis it affected burrow longer than we thought it would. Hopefully he gets better soon and as far as TJ goes he’s a great player but I expect he’ll be hurt again before the end of the Saints game

    ***********

    No injuries, just did some run stuffing today that’s all hahahahaha

  5. Dennis Allen is clearly over his head. Gayle Benson needs to pull the plug after this season

  7. Steelers still have red zone problems. I with I had the stats but they must be the worst team in the league in terms of red zone touchdowns.

  8. Is it possible for the season to get worse for the Saints? The answer is yes. They’ll ship their top 5 pick to Philly because we’re idiots and mismanaged everything since Payton left.

    Bring back the paper bag Aints.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.