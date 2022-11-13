Steelers up 20-10 after Kenny Pickett touchdown

Getty Images

The Steelers gave up a 10-point lead in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Saints and they’ll try to keep history from repeating itself in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett pushed into the end zone from the 1-yard-line and the Steelers are up 20-10 with 8:38 left to play in Pittsburgh.

Pickett’s score came one play after Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo was flagged for interfering with tight end Pat Freiermuth on a third down pass into the end zone. It also came after the first turnover by either team on the day.

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton was picked off by Saints safety Damontae Kazee in his first game back from injured reserve. A long run by Jaylen Warren moved the Steelers into the red zone and now New Orleans will have to try to pull off their second 10-point run of the day in order to avoid a road loss.