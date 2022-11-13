Sunday Night Football: Chargers lead 49ers 16-10 at halftime

Getty Images

The Chargers had chances to take a big lead early. Instead, they settled for Cameron Dicker field goals after reaching the San Francisco 29, 7 and 21.

As it is, Los Angeles leads the 49ers 16-10 at halftime of Sunday Night Football.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert left the game for a concussion check after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Dre Greenlaw on a scramble with 30 seconds left in the half. Officials ejected Greenlaw from the game.

Chase Daniel replaced Herbert and threw two incompletions and took a sack before Dicker kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

It is not yet known whether Herbert will return to the game.

Herbert completed 14 of 21 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown, which came on a 32-yard throw to DeAndre Carter. Carter has three receptions for 70 yards.

The Chargers are playing without top receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, who are inactive with injuries.

Jimmy Garoppolo scored on a 1-yard run, and he has completed 9 of 13 passes for 128 yards. Brandon Aiyuk has four catches for 49 yards but lost a fumble that the Chargers converted to a field goal.

Christian McCaffrey has eight rushes for 18 yards and two catches for 18 yards, while Deebo Samuel has no catches and one run for 7 yards.