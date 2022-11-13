Sunday Night Football: Justin Herbert opens game with 32-yard touchdown pass

Getty Images

The Chargers are off to a hot start on Sunday Night Football.

On the seventh play from scrimmage, quarterback Justin Herbert uncorked a 32-yard touchdown pass to receiver DeAndre Carter to give Los Angeles a 7-0 lead over San Francisco.

Herbert got the team moving with a third-and-4 conversion pass to running back Austin Ekeler for a 14-yard gain. Then he converted another third-and-4 with a 17-yard completion to tight end Gerald Everett.

Herbert is off to a nice start, going 4-of-4 for 69 yards with a touchdown on the opening drive. That’s good for a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Maybe that will go down. Maybe it won’t. Either way, the Chargers are out to an early lead in the Bay Area.