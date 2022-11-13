Sunday Night Football: Samson Ebukam, Trey Pipkins among the inactives

Getty Images

The 49ers will be down three key defensive linemen tonight for Sunday Night Football.

Defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (knee) remains on injured reserve; the team ruled out starting defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) on Friday, and now the 49ers have defensive end Samson Ebukam (quadriceps) among their inactives. Ebukam was doubtful entering today.

The 49ers’ other inactives are running back Ty Davis-Price, defensive end Kemoko Turay, linebacker Curtis Robinson and offensive lineman Nick Zakelj.

The Chargers had hoped to have offensive tackle Trey Pipkins (knee), but he is inactive tonight. That means Foster Sarell will make his first career start.

Receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), receiver Mike Williams (ankle), kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring), edge rusher Chris Rumph (knee), receiver Keelan Doss and quarterback Easton Stick also are inactive.

The Chargers will lean on Josh Palmer, DeAndre Carter, Michael Bandy and Jason Moore at receiver, and Cameron Dicker will kick for the team for the second consecutive week.