Texans find the end zone, trail 14-10

The Texans gave up a touchdown early in the third quarter, but their offense was able to answer with a score of its own.

Quarterback Davis Mills hit wide receiver Nico Collins for a 12-yard touchdown with just over eight minutes left in the third quarter. The score cut the Giants’ lead to 14-10.

Mills was 6-of-13 in the first half, but went 4-of-4 for 61 yards on the 75-yard scoring drive. That was a big step in the right direction for the Texans after they managed just 86 yards in the first half of the game.

If their defense can hold the Giants, Mills and company will have a chance to take their first lead of the day.