Titans hold off Broncos 17-10

Getty Images

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine caught two touchdown passes in Ryan Tannehill‘s return from an ankle injury, lifting the Titans to a 17-10 victory over the Broncos on Sunday.

The Titans won for the sixth time in their past seven games, with the only loss coming last week in halftime against the Chiefs. They are 6-3. The Broncos fell to 3-6.

The Titans trailed 10-0 before finally getting on the board with 12 seconds remaining before overtime on Westbrook-Ikhine’s first touchdown. That one covered 9 yards.

He scored on a 63-yarder with 5:14 remaining in the third quarter.

The Titans added a 35-yard field goal by Randy Bullock with 2:59 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Westbrook-Ikhine finished with five catches for 119 yards.

Tannehill, who missed the past two games, completed 19 of 36 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

Derrick Henry gained only 53 yards on 19 carries.

Russell Wilson completed 21 of 42 passes for 286 yards with a touchdown and an interception.