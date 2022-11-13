Titans take first lead on Nick Westbrook-Ikhine’s second touchdown

Getty Images

Titans coach Mike Vrabel asked a rhetorical question last week when asked about the team’s commitment to run the ball with rookie Malik Willis filling in at quarterback. “Who would we throw it to?” Vrabel said.

Today, the answer is Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

With Ryan Tannehill back at quarterback, and the Broncos committed to stopping Derrick Henry, the Titans have returned to throwing the ball.

Westbrook-Ikhine has scored his second touchdown of the day to give the Titans their first lead. He caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill and Tennessee now leads 14-10.

Westbrook-Ikhine’s first touchdown covered 9 yards and came on third down with 12 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The Broncos led 10-0 before Westbrook-Ikhine’s two scores.

He has five receptions for 119 yards.

Tannehill is 14-of-27 for 178 yards.

The Broncos lost center Graham Glasgow on the ensuing possession. The team lists him as questionable to return with a shoulder injury. Rookie Luke Wattenberg is filling in.

Right tackle Billy Turner went out with a knee injury in the first half and will not return today.