Tom Brady: Munich game one of the “great football experiences” I’ve ever had

Posted by Josh Alper on November 13, 2022, 5:44 PM EST
Seattle Seahawks v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

The NFL played its first game in Germany on Sunday and it was a big hit with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady threw a pair of touchdowns in a 21-16 win that played out in front of a boisterous crowd that was singing and cheering throughout the contest. Brady said it stood out as one of the most memorable games of his long career when he spoke to reporters at his postgame press conference.

“That was one of the great football experiences I’ve ever had,” Brady said. “It says a lot for 23 years in the league and for a regular-season game. I think the fan turnout was incredible. It felt, like, very electric from the time we took the field. The end of the game, with them singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ‘Country Roads,’ that was pretty epic. So I think everyone who’s a part of that experience got to have something. A pretty amazing memory for the rest of their life. So thank you for hosting us, we appreciate it. Thank you.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said this week that the league plans to play games in Germany for at least the next four years so there will be plenty of other chances for others to experience what Brady got a taste of on Sunday.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Tom Brady: Munich game one of the “great football experiences” I’ve ever had

  1. It’s amazing how much those German fans were into this game: I’ve watched playoff games with less juice. Guess the NFL will be going to Germany every year after this game.

  2. Fans in Europe know how to have a time, especially since tickets and concessions are much more fairly priced and you can take public transport

  3. Germany has always supported football. The best crowds back in NFL Europe were always in Germany. Doesn’t hurt that there are many US service members there. Let’s do an NFL Europe division with London, Munich, Berlin, and Frankfurt! Will never happen unfortunately…or will it? Money talks…

  4. The fans did not leave their seats till an hour after game! Amazing how well US football is received in Europe. I read there was over three million requests for tickets to one game.

  5. Munich game one of the “great football experiences” I’ve ever had.
    ————-
    Translation: “I just discovered millions of new customers to sell my TB12 garbage to!”

  7. bmmerrill1 says:
    November 13, 2022 at 5:55 pm
    Germany has always supported football. The best crowds back in NFL Europe were always in Germany. Doesn’t hurt that there are many US service members there. Let’s do an NFL Europe division with London, Munich, Berlin, and Frankfurt! Will never happen unfortunately…or will it? Money talks…

    122Rate This

    As a German football fan this is the last thing I want to see! Please don‘t make that mistake. Everyone over here supports his/her favourite team that they have adopted and they don’t want expansion franchises or failing franchises (Jags anyone? Or Panthers or Texans?). I love the Steelers and the NFL in general, but it’s an American game with American teams.
    NFL Europe was great and very well supported here in Germany with Frankfurt Galaxy, Rhein Fire and Berlin Thunder, but it was a developmental league and accepted as such a thing. It worked out great for players and coaches and produced some great stories like Kurt Warner and Jake Delhomme, but don‘t even start to believe that one or more than one NFL franchises would succeed over here.
    Germans love American Football and the NFL, but we rather have one or two international games with real NFL teams as highlights every year instead of one or several franchises that are all struggling and that are not the real thing.

  8. I heard Charean’s remarks on Friday’s show. She really ought to catch a game either in London or in Germany. She will be surprised by how knowledgeable we are about the game in Europe! And she’ll have a great time.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.