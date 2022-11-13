Trace McSorley enters at QB for Cardinals

Getty Images

Midway through the third quarter, the Cardinals have had to make another change at quarterback.

Third-string QB Trace McSorley has entered the game for Colt McCoy. McCoy headed to the medical tent after throwing an incomplete pass that was also flagged for intentional grounding.

McCoy was shown on the FOX broadcast grabbing the back of his left leg after the play before he went to the sideline. McCoy was in the blue medical tent before emerging and walking with a slight limp, according to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss.

McCoy is 20-of-31 for 157 with a touchdown so far.

For McSorley, it’s his fifth career appearance and second of the 2022 season. He’s completed 5-of-14 career passes for 102 yards with a touchdown.

The Cardinals lead the Rams 17-3 midway through the third quarter.

UPDATE 6:38 p.m. ET: Colt McCoy has re-entered the game with just over four minutes left in the third quarter.