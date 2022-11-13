Trent Sherfield touchdown gives Dolphins 17-7 halftime lead over Browns

Getty Images

The Browns and Dolphins looked like they would be in a shootout after both teams scored touchdowns on their opening drives.

Though points were harder to come by for the rest of the first half, Miami got in the end zone just before halftime to build a 17-7 lead at the break.

Receiver Trent Sherfield elevated and caught a from quarterback Tua Tagovialoa in the end zone for a 14–yard touchdown. Sherfield dragged his toes to secure the score.

Tagovailoa had a strong first half, completing 14-of-17 passes for 154 yards with two touchdowns. Jaylen Waddle had a pair of catches for 36 yards to lead the team. Tyreek Hill has two catches for 22 yards.

But Miami’s run game has led the way, with Jeff Wilson gaining 62 yards on eight carries. Raheem Mostert has 25 yards on five carries.

On the other side, Jacoby Brissett is 11-of-14 for 115 yards with a touchdown. Nick Chubb has been held to just 16 yards on six carries. He also fumbled in Miami territory to end a promising drive.

Miami’s averaged 7.3 yards per play to Cleveland’s 4.2.

The Browns put in Hjalte Froholdt at right guard for starter Wyatt Teller, but did not announce an injury. Dolphins defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah is questionable to return with an elbow injury and cornerback Keion Crossen is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

The Dolphins will have the ball to begin the second half.