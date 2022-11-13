Vikings get improbable 33-30 overtime victory over Bills in game of the year

Posted by Charean Williams on November 13, 2022, 5:05 PM EST
The 2022 Vikings like doing things the hard way. They made Sunday their hardest victory yet in the game of the year.

In a game reminiscent of the Chiefs-Bills playoff game in January, Sunday’s game in Buffalo between the Vikings and Bills wasn’t over until it was over. That came after the fat lady warmed her vocals several times for both teams.

The Vikings finally assured the improbable win on Patrick Peterson‘s second interception of Josh Allen in the end zone with 1:19 remaining in overtime. It gave Minnesota a miraculous 33-30 win.

It was the fourth red zone interception for Allen the past two weeks.

The Vikings moved to 8-1, while the Bills fell to 6-3 with their second consecutive loss.

The final two minutes were absolutely nuts.

Minnesota was left for dead with 44 seconds left in the fourth quarter when the Bills stopped Kirk Cousins inches short of the end zone on fourth down, leaving the Bills holding a 27-23 lead. But Allen fumbled the exchange on the next snap, and Eric Kendricks recovered in the end zone for the Vikings with 41 seconds remaining.

It gave Minnesota a 30-27 lead, but the Vikings left the Bills too much time.

Buffalo went 69 yards in five plays, needing only 39 seconds. The drive included a 20-yard reception by Gabe Davis that wasn’t reviewed as the Bills hustled to the line. Fox rules analyst Dean Blandino said the play should have been stopped and overturned to an incompletion on review.

Instead, Tyler Bass‘ 29-yard field goal with two seconds left sent the game to overtime.

The Vikings looked like they were going to take the overtime kickoff and win it with a touchdown when Justin Jefferson, one of the stars of the day, caught a 24-yard pass from Cousins to the Buffalo 2-yard line on third-and-10.

The Vikings, though, had to settle for a 33-yard Greg Joseph field goal.

The Bills then reached the Minnesota 20, where they faced a second-and-10, and Peterson made an easy interception of Allen.

The Bills were close to pulling away a couple of times, but Minnesota wouldn’t go quietly into the night.

Buffalo led 27-17 with 10:42 remaining and facing a fourth-and-two from the Minnesota 7. The Bills decided to go for it in hopes of putting the game away, but Allen rolled right, buying time, and finding no one open, threw a ball up in the end zone that Peterson picked.

Peterson returned it 39 yards to the Minnesota 34 before Allen tackled him. Allen remained on the field as the team’s medical personnel rushed to him. He eventually walked off the field and returned to game action when the Bills got the ball back.

Allen entered the game with an injured elbow.

The Vikings went 66 yards in 13 plays with fullback C.J. Ham scoring on a 3-yard run with 4:34 left. Joseph missed his fourth PAT of the season, leaving the Vikings trailing 27-23.

Then, the Bills ended up punting it back to the Vikings with 3:26 left, giving Minnesota a chance to win it.

Jefferson pulled magic out of his helmet, making a miraculous, all-time catch for a 32-yard gain on fourth-and-18 on the first snap after the two-minute warning. He caught the ball over Cam Lewis, who looked like he was going to intercept it, and with one hand, managing to somehow secure it before hitting the ground.

Jefferson then had a 14-yard reception and, with less than a minute remaining, caught a 6-yard pass on third-and-goal that originally was ruled a touchdown. It was overturned on replay, setting up a fourth-down play that looked like it was for the game.

The Bills celebrated as if they had won it after replay upheld the ruling on the field that Cousins didn’t cross the plane with the ball.

But that was hardly the end.

The Vikings ended up being the team celebrating when it officially was over.

Jefferson caught 10 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown, while Stefon Diggs had 12 receptions for 128 yards for the Bills.

Cousins completed 30 of 50 passes for 357 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Allen was 29-of-43 for 330 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, while rushing for 84 yards on six carries.

Cook had 119 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings.

  2. Everyone please stop talking about a Bills Eagles Super Bowl. Everyone outside of Buffalo please get off the bandwagon. Please stop putting us in the top 5 in your power rankings.

    This team has a bunch of issues and we aren’t going anywhere until they get fixed.

    Offense can’t run and we keep drafting small pass catching RBs. Our O—line can’t open lanes

    Dawson Knox stole $52 million from BBB. Josh Allen is playing 2019 hero ball.

    Defense can’t stop anyone. Losing All-Pro Micah Hyde and constantly missing Jordan Poyer is too much when Tre White isn’t there either.

    Joe Brady as the QB coach hasn’t been able to fix any of Josh Allen’s issues. Losing Ken Dorsey as his QB coach has been showing. 3 weeks and 6 absolutely horrific back breaking interceptions.

    Jets and Dolphins are looking like real deal playoff teams for the next 5 years easy.

    AFC East is the best division in football and it’s gonna be a slug fest in December.

    Vikings are an absolute wagon.
    Justin Jefferson is Him.
    Long live Kirko Chainz.

    Losing this heartbreaker I can take some joy in knowing how lit that plane ride will be for Cousins.

  4. I read that “Josh Allen carries Buffalo to 1st half lead,” what do you say when Josh Allen fumbles away the Buffalo win? Or when Josh Allen throws away the Buffalo win? Or worse yet…. BOTH!!!

  7. Coming up short again with all those weapons? Mahomes pulled it off again with one star tight end.

  11. Vikings deserved it after the Bills were gifted a free catch that was not completed. Josh Allen playing hero ball and throwing miserable red one picks. The Bills are now looking up at the Jets & Dolphins in the ultra competitive AFC East.

  14. I’m 71 and too old for those kind of finishes. Best game in many years. Both Diggs and Jefferson are elite players. I’ll take JJ because he’s 4 years younger. Josh Allen is also elite. Proud of the Vikes.

  16. What a game.

    The Bills let the Vikes hang around, and the Vikes just took it. Kudos to them. Jefferson is literally unstoppable – he had 2 catches that seemed irrationally hard, and a drop either time would have likely ended the game.

    (sigh) Nothing like some midseason adversity. Tre White should be back, and the schedule is pretty favorable in the home stretch. The Bills can take the #1 seed back, but they have work to do.

    Now, all of the non-Vikes/Bills fans can have a field day on this article celebrating like it’s the best day ever (after they always say that they “don’t care” about the Bills).

  17. Bill fans, you think now they’ll change the OT rules to cater to Allen yet again? Vikes deserved this win.

  19. Mmm, Ya sure about that? Maybe it’s me but I don’t remember two red zone interceptions and a fumble for a touchdown by Josh Allen in the Chiefs/Bills game last year. The only thing resembling that game was there was an overtime.

  22. Improbable? If you say so, especially when the refs openly ignore a dropped “catch”. Teams can’t review under 2 minute, seems officials choose what they review based on who is playing. Inexcusable, luckily for the Vikings the overcame, with a couple horrible mistakes by Josh Allen.

  23. Hey Bills fans! Guess what? The Chiefs are the current #1 Seed in the AFC. Your Bills? 3rd Place in their own division! LOL! Thank you, Josh Allen, replacing Joe Pisarchic in QB fumbling lore!! That Red Zone INT to close out the game was just the cherry on top of this great Sunday/Sundae!!

  24. And my 68 year old father was watching this game just five days after heart surgery……. Even when they win these Vikings are killing us!!!

  27. Maybe Tua can send Josh an alabaster mold of his shoulders for Allen to console himself on going forward.

  29. The game should not have gone to overtime. The refs should have reviewed the non-catch by the Bills on the last drive. At least the Vikings won, as whey would have if the refs had made the right call.

  31. No way to put lipstick on that pig. Three games in a row of bad second halves—coaching in question and Allen has got to get out of his funk.

  32. Hey kirk haters,

    You guys ok?

    Justin Jefferson is the best wr in the world and sports media can only talk about is Bustin Fields “improving”. Rush was right

  33. 4th and 5th string DB’s just absolutely getting big bro’d by every team we’ve played when Poyer isnt on the field to lead them. Both safeties and both corners are 4 liabilities and they can just hit them over and over and over again.

  34. Aaaaaaaaand……it’s a Buffalonian Bummer. But hey, they tied it up when they had only seconds to do it and they were on the verge of winning. They can really move the ball and get plays when they need to. I was reminded of prime TB12 in NE. It was never over. No lead is safe vs Buffalo, but also, no lead of their own seems to be safe either. It’s just one game. However, at the end of the season, a tie may have helped them vs KC in the chase for the #1 seed. It’s quite possible they get edged out by a half game, but there is a long way to go. Credit to Minnesota for playing well and coming back from 14 down and beat a team on the road that isn’t a tomato can. Good game. No lack of effort at all by either team right down the the very end.

  35. 4 and 18 and cb goes for int instead of knocking the ball away. mcdermott not kicking fg up 27-17. those were the key plays

  36. I’ve run out of excuses – the Vikings are legit. The fact they can beat one of the best teams in the league on the road in a game where Kirk had two bad turnovers is downright scary.

  37. Bills decision to not take the fg on 4th and 2 to go up 30-17 and instead threw an interception was the turning point in the game

  38. I can’t believe the Bills played Josh. This loss/win really didn’t mean anything today. So what if you aren’t the 1 seed? This is a Super Bowl caliber team, when is Josh gonna get the chance to rest that elbow and heal up before the post season starts? So disappointing to see a team do this. 2 losses in a row and an injured QB going into the second half of the season. I’m a die hard chiefs fan and this really annoys me.

  39. It’s over. If the Vikings had scored the touchdown in OT, there would have been a chorus from Buffalo saying it was unfair that Allen and the Bills never got a chance to touch the ball. Instead Allen gets an opportunity and throws an interception.

  42. I’d rather lose to the Cowboys than watch another disgusting video episode of my man Cousins dancing on the plane with his shirt off.

  43. Florio is 100% correct on this one, it WAS the Game of the Year! Most entertaining football I’ve ever seen. There’s no quit in this Vikings team, KOC has ’em rockin

  46. Life long Bills fan. I’m done with this coaching staff. They say they have attention to detail – but fail to prepare for situational football. There’s a problem with this team. Other teams best players consistently have great days against us. We always come out on the bottom of these close games

    Josh Allen is broken. He used to never throw red zone ints. Its 2 a week now. His moronic comments after the game about his 4th down int – you gotta make a play…. Dunce – if you throw the ball into the ground they get the ball at the 7 instead of the 33.

    They’ll figure it out just in time to get out coaches in the playoffs. I’m good it McD is not here next year.

  47. Teams keep getting anointed but that’s why they play the games. No one had all AFC East teams with winning records and the Bills in 3rd Place at the halfway point.

  48. In the end, the Vikings prevailed. Where are all the people who ridiculed Justin Jefferson for saying he wanted to be the best receiver in the NFL? And I am NOT a Vikings fan. Can’t like a team with Kirk Cousins as its quarterback.

  50. The last time the Bills lost a game when ahead by 14 at half time was 1968. 52 straight games.

  51. Incredible game to watch, but the Bills are exposed as pretenders to the throne.

    They are a very good football team, but suddenly they are staring at a wildcard spot at best. An 0-2 in the division record does not spell good things for them.

    If they don’t get it together quickly, the lowly Patriots could finish with a better record.

  52. AFC East maybe puts all 4 teams in the playoffs if they don’t bludgeon each other, causing one or two teams to get edged out by teams from lesser divisions with better records. The NFC East could also do the same.

  53. Josh Allen single handedly lost this game for his team not once, but twice. That’s pretty impressive.

    Are we done with the Mahomes versus Allen stuff now? There’s no comparison. In fact, Lamar is also a better player than Allen. Mahomes is Jordan, though. Let’s make that clear. Stop comparing Karl Malones and Clyde Drexlers to him. It’s Pat and then everyone else.

    We’ll see you at Arrowhead in January, Bills. That is, if you even make it that far.

  hbudgess says:
    November 13, 2022 at 5:08 pm

    “I’m 71 and too old for those kind of finishes. Best game in many years. Both Diggs and Jefferson are elite players. I’ll take JJ because he’s 4 years younger.”

    I would take Jefferson because he is not a jerk like Diggs. They both have elite ability. Diggs’ character is horrible.

  56. Another extremely stupid call by bills to go for it on 4th..reminiscent of the call against the titans last year. kick the fg = overwhelming likelihood of winning the game. If mcdermott and dorsey aren’t in a conference call with Terry Pegula tomorrow morning I’d be surprised. We are fans so we aren’t supposed to be “nfl experts” but we know that in a tight game, at home, you kick the fg and get out with a tight win..

  57. KOC nickname is now iceman, dude doesn’t get rattled! Refs need to be Sat down and tounge lashed by the league, that missed call and not reviewing it was as bad as it gets at a crucial time.

  58. In the last 10 years only two times has a player fumbled on his own 1 yard line.

    Josh Allen in 2020, and Josh Allen today.

  59. The Bills need to worry less about being the Number 1 Seed and worry more about making the playoffs. That’s what 3rd place teams should worry about. LOL.

  nagasakee says:
    November 13, 2022 at 5:14 pm
    Florio is 100% correct on this one, it WAS the Game of the Year! Most entertaining football I’ve ever seen. There’s no quit in this Vikings team, KOC has ’em rockin
    ———————————————–

    There are eight games left, just about half the season.Just a wee bot early to call any game or player best of the year. Neither you or Florio should let your excitement get the best of you.

    In eight weeks we can talk about which game was the best of the year.

  61. “I would take Jefferson because he is not a jerk like Diggs. They both have elite ability. Diggs’ character is horrible.”
    ________________

    Diggs has been an amazing teammate in Buffalo. Never a diva moment – not a single one.

  62. Just spit balling here but maybe Allen is not quite as great as all the talking heads make him out to be. And maybe he needs to be checked for marks on his throat because he was definitely choking out there. But he is definitely the 2nd best running QB in the league. And he gives good stat for FFL. So there is that.

  thaswussup says:
    November 13, 2022 at 5:17 pm

    “AFC East maybe puts all 4 teams in the playoffs if they don’t bludgeon each other, causing one or two teams to get edged out by teams from lesser divisions with better records. The NFC East could also do the same.”

    Who could have imagined even the possibility of that at the beginning of the season? It was the AFC West and NFC West getting that type of hype.

  64. Anyone saying the Vikings are not legit after that game is not living in reality. It was an incredible game – props to the Bills.

    I need to go change my shorts after that.

  65. Maybe the loss of Daboll and the QB coach is a problem after all. It’s hard to say that with how dynamic they look. Maybe the elbow injury was taking a toll. I can’t criticize them for playing to win. If you have to settle for the tie, okay, but prior to that, play for the win, and I think Buffalo was doing that. Both teams were. Minnesota and O’Connell look like they have a good thing going after all.

  66. Depth. Bills are top heavy in defensive talent, but that talent drops off precipitously beyond the starters. This situation was exacerbated by adequate protection of Cousins and some guy named Jefferson.

  67. So have the Eagles still not played anyone? We have the Vikings their only loss (24-7).

    Put some damn respect on the Eagles. The best team in football and it’s not even particularly close.

  68. These are games the Vikings would have lost under Zimmer. KOC is the right person for HC. Skol!

  arealisticpackerfan says:
    November 13, 2022 at 5:11 pm
    I’ve run out of excuses – the Vikings are legit. The fact they can beat one of the best teams in the league on the road in a game where Kirk had two bad turnovers is downright scary
    /////
    Yep! Think about it. Cousins getting stepped on twice, 2 terrible ints, Vikes lose corners and left tackle, refs miss 2-3 major calls, and the Vikings somehow won.

  70. Im glad the Vikes pulled it out in spite of the ref’s twice screwing them. The Cousins QB sneak was a TD. The Bills catch in ot was not and they never reviewed it. Eveybody knows the Bills and the Cheifs are the new darling teams.

  72. Here is an overly simplistic opinion…EVERYONE in the stadium knew that Justin Jefferson was going to get the ball. Buffalo could not stop him. If they couldn’t contain one player, the Bills did not deserve the victory.

  73. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again fot those that didn’t read it or disagreed:

    You don’t lose an OC like Daboll and not miss a step, that doesn’t happen!

  74. My boys (The Vikings) won despite all the holding the defensive backs of the Bills were doing to the Vikings and weren’t called-God bless my boys, Go Vikings!!!

  75. Amazing what a coaching staff change can do. Most of this Vikings team is the same players as before. The difference is how these players are coached and just as important, how much the coaches believe in them.

  76. Vikings showed the world that if you just sit back in Coverage Josh Allen will get impatient and throw you some INTs

  77. Congratulations to the Vikings and their fans, coming from Western NY. Great game, your secondary is shut-down and Jefferson is something special. A helluva win.

  78. I’ve run out of excuses – the Vikings are legit. The fact they can beat one of the best teams in the league on the road in a game where Kirk had two bad turnovers is downright scary.

    Yet the Eagles beat them 24-7. Maybe just maybe the Eagles HAAAAVE played someone and maybe just maybe the Eagles are THAT DAMN GOOD?

  80. Gotta give props to Vikes – going into hostile territory. Allen miserable mistakes at end. Looked like Lame Jackson, at crunch time.

  82. Josh Allen is an all time certified choke artist. The arrogance of that team on 4th and 2 with 10 mins to go.

    They desserved to be mocked. The Jets one week and then the schizo Vikes the next at home.

  83. I’m not a Bills fan, but those talking about the Bills demise are a bit premature. The Bills are only one and a half games out of first place in the AFC east. There are8 games left and a LOT can happen.

    Personally, I think that Miami will take the division, but it’s too early to write off the Bills.

  84. Bills could have picked up Juju SS when he was available for basically nothing and numerous RB’s but instead they have no weapons and will not even play in the AFCC game.

  One Ring Blunder says:
    November 13, 2022 at 5:17 pm
    Josh Allen single handedly lost this game for his team not once, but twice. That’s pretty impressive.

    Are we done with the Mahomes versus Allen stuff now? There’s no comparison. In fact, Lamar is also a better player than Allen. Mahomes is Jordan, though. Let’s make that clear. Stop comparing Karl Malones and Clyde Drexlers to him. It’s Pat and then everyone else.

    We’ll see you at Arrowhead in January, Bills. That is, if you even make it that far.

    ***************************************************************

    This is just Nick Wright style blather. Allen is a monster. Sometimes he needs to reign in his competitiveness. He can’t be running head first like that on plays where he doesn’t need the extra yardage. It’s hard to criticize a guy for playing “Football” instead of pansy ball, and playing to win. He’s huge, he’s fast, he can flick the ball off platform and it looks like a full wind up pass by almost any other QB (most cannot throw like that off platform). He is why the Bills are a threat to score from anywhere, at any time, regardless of the defense. Mahommes, too often, is shut down if you take away his easy beneath the coverage throws to speedsters. He’s very good, but insinuating Allen is not in his class is just ignorant….but I realize it’s just rivalry banter. If there were a QB draft today of all the QB’s in the NFL, whoever had the first pick would take Josh Allen. I guarantee it. He can do everything Mahommes does, and then he can do things that Mahommes could never dream of. Both can be a bit careless at times, but that happens when you know you have a chance of pulling off those plays where most would not. Not dissing Mahommes. Just pointing out the over reaction here, as well as Allen’s abilities. He’s a freak athlete among freak athletes. He could probably throw the ball 70+ yards.

  86. Well hopefully Bills fans now understand what the rest of us were saying earlier, you’re team is beatable, games still have to be played, and they don’t hand out trophies this early in the season. Good team? Yes. A lock to win the Super Bowl? Nope.

  87. Well well well the dolphins and noodle arm Tua are in first place….haters gonna hate

  longlivedansnyder says:
    November 13, 2022 at 5:09 pm
    The non-review of the gabe Davis catch was CRIMINAL

    _______________

    The referee for this game was the field judge who called the controversial force out rule on the Vikings in 2003 to knock them out of the playoffs.

  90. The Cousins to Jefferson connection is incredible. WHAT A GAME. Allen folds under pressure again…not so sure about those Super Bowl aspirations. The Bills have issues.

  91. The Vikes may have lost to the Eagles, but they just pulled off a far more meaningful win than any the Eagles have had this season.

    They beat the “on” version of the Bills, rising to the occasion multiple times.

    I think you have to put them right in the middle of the Super Bowl discussion now. They just beat arguably the best of the AFC.

    What a kick it would be to see Bills vs. Vikes in the Super Bowl – a guaranteed first-time winner.

  92. Oh my aching eyes….I can’t believe I just witnessed Kirk Cousins roll into Buffalo & put a big whooping on my Bills – another game of 2 different halves & Minnesota proved they wanted it more with a HUGE second half. I’m not blaming this loss on Josh’s elbow but he seemed “off” in that second half & the Defense was asleep at the wheel for the last 2 quarters!

  One Ring Blunder says:
    November 13, 2022 at 5:13 pm
    I’d rather lose to the Cowboys than watch another disgusting video episode of my man Cousins dancing on the plane with his shirt off.

    ****************************************************

    Is there someone you can call for a little support? I understand how you feel, but it’s just not worth it. Losing to the Cowboys is something you can’t come back from. Think of your family and friends….

  billsrthefuture says:
    November 13, 2022 at 5:22 pm
    “I would take Jefferson because he is not a jerk like Diggs. They both have elite ability. Diggs’ character is horrible.”
    ________________

    Diggs has been an amazing teammate in Buffalo. Never a diva moment – not a single one.
    ==================

    Really? What position do you play?

  95. As a survivor of an overweight lady, I find it quite offensive to refer to “obese women” singing as if to end a game…. It’s 2022 be better. Signed “old Washington mascot” fans…

  96. Well well the dolphins and noodle arm Tua are in first place….haters gonna hate

  97. 3 holding calls against the Bills at 27-10 turned the tide, and then anything did happen.
    Cousins is clearly overwhelmed in big situations, but had a nice run late down to the 2.
    He then proceeded to take 2 horrible sacks and in general look very nervous.
    Amazing game, but on the 4th quarter tying FG drive, the Vikings let 3 catches get out of bounds.
    I think the reason football had less excitement weekly in the 70s and 80s was that the players were smarter and played to win.
    The guys today are way more talented, but make tons more mental mistakes.
    Great game, and Jefferson brought the Vikings back fron]m the dead. He is their sole elite player.

  98. I have been in McDermott’s corner all year, but I really have to question his decision making in this one. Should have kicked the FG to go up 13. And should have taken a safety when backed up to their own goal line. Could have even been in shotgun and run around for 5-6 seconds to kill some time. I like the confidence but question the decisions.

  99. And Justin Jefferson – what a star. Just stellar. Those two late catches – sheer force of will. I can hardly believe that one-handed grab; not sure I’ve ever seen a catch quite like it.

  100. Diggs is not a diva. He was the first player to expose Mike Zimmer for what he is. That we ended up with J-Jets after trading Diggs was a little serendipity.

    The Bills improved with the Diggs acquisition and the Vikings improved by drafting Jefferson as well as dumping Zimmer and hiring KOC and Kwesi.

    Now we need to do something about that kicker.

  Justin Morris says:
    November 13, 2022 at 5:32 pm

    Yet the Eagles beat them 24-7. Maybe just maybe the Eagles HAAAAVE played someone and maybe just maybe the Eagles are THAT DAMN GOOD?

    ====

    Maybe so. Though even in their one arguably no-asterisk game, there’s still a bit of an asterisk, since they beat the Vikes on a Monday night, where Cousins is 2-10 for some bizarre reason.

    Looking at their schedule, apart from the prospect of beating the Cowboys with Prescott, the Eagles could end up with a first-week bye without a signature win the whole season.

    What a set of playoff games this is already looking like, in both conferences.

  SenorUgati says:
    November 13, 2022 at 5:17 pm

    If they don’t get it together quickly, the lowly Patriots could finish with a better record.

    **************************************************************

    By the time you go to sleep tonight, the “lowly Patriots” will be holding a wild card ticket to the dance. They are just one game out of 2nd place, and one game down in the loss column to Miami. They have home games against the Jets, Miami, and Buffalo left on the schedule, along with a game in Buffalo. They will have a chance to do some damage. They could also lay an egg. It just depends if they can resolve some o-line issues and some play calling issues during the bye week. The odds are against that, but nobody will be surprised if they make this division an absolute dog fight, and they still have teeth.

  105. Allen had 2 bad games (and some pretty spectacular play in both) – and people are already on the “overrated/he’s done” thing?

    That’s kind of fun. They never come back to these articles once it’s clear that it was just a couple of bad games, though. It’s just hot-take city, and then ssssshhhhh.

    Bills fans have some concern, but Allen has earned so much leeway w/ this fanbase. A few bad decisions doesn’t change how we look at him, or the hope we have in the future because of him.

  106. For baseball pitchers who have that same injury as Josh Allen, they find that they can still throw just as hard but that their command of their pitches gets more and more out of whack.

  107. I thought Hines was supposed to be Darren Sproles? Still not sure why they traded for a punt returner.

  dales says:
    November 13, 2022 at 5:41 pm
    billsrthefuture says:
    November 13, 2022 at 5:22 pm
    “I would take Jefferson because he is not a jerk like Diggs. They both have elite ability. Diggs’ character is horrible.”
    ________________

    Diggs has been an amazing teammate in Buffalo. Never a diva moment – not a single one.
    ==================

    Really? What position do you play?”
    _________________

    Oh, so the guy who says he’s a “jerk” doesn’t need to be a player…but I have to for saying he isn’t?

    They call that an agenda.

  113. @thaswussup says:

    He could probably throw the ball 70+ yards.
    =====================

    YEP no denying that, his problem is he can’t hit the broad side of a barn past 30yds, check out his stats for his first 2yrs his completion % on passes of 25 air yards or more was just 8.6% and that’s how Daboll made Allen so successful, he rarely let Josh air it out starting in year 3 and that’s why we saw the huge improvement in Allen. If they start letting him air it out again it’s going to go right back to where he was his first 2 seasons.

  114. Bills have gone home losers 56 straight Super Bowl seasons. No reason for anyone to believe that the Bills are either the present or future, and we know they are not the past, until they stop ending every season as losers. But hope does spring eternal.

  115. Bills gave this away.

    On 4th down leading by 10 they go for the TD (and throw a pick) rather than going up 13. Had they just kicked the FG it never makes it to OT.

    Sometimes common sense should outweigh analytics.

  117. Most complete team in the league is the Eagles. Allen, Cousins, Mahomes, and Prescott throw way too many picks. A few of the just throw it up. The more I watch Prescott the more I think he’s a waste of money. Not in the top 10 as far as I’m concerned. Cousins can’t win the big game in the playoffs. Take away Jefferson and the Vikings can’t win.

  118. I’ll say this, that was one hell of a game. Now just as much as our defense won that game, they were also the reason why the Bills got that 17 point lead. They couldn’t tackle, they couldn’t cover, and there was questionable play calling to say the least.

    Josh Allen with a sore shoulder is still better than a lot of QB’s in this league. He’s a big dude that is not afraid to run, and for some reason, it looked like the Vikings defenders were hesitant to hit him when he took off. Peterson needed to make those plays as he gave up a lot in the first half.

  120. @billsrthefuture,

    We all know Diggs was a DIVA in Minnesota and that’s a trait doesn’t go away, let them lose a couple/few more games and it’ll come out again and you can BANK IT! Or maybe it already has in the lockerroom and the team is keeping a lid on it, that’s something that ONLY his teammates or coaches know, that was the exact point of my question. If they’re keeping it quite it’s something the fans wouldn’t know, only those in the lockerroom would.

  121. Bill’s lost the game on the 4th and 2 pick. What a stupid, arrogant call. They had the ball, the lead and could’ve gone up 30 – 17. No reason at all to try that there, not a smart, confident call, just pure blind arrogance.

  124. Idk why the Bills fans are trying to fix everything. You are 6-3 and your 3 losses are to 3 top 10 teams. You guys are definitely a SB contender.

  125. People arguing that the Bills should have taken an intentional safety to let Minnesota get within 2, and then kick off to them with 45 seconds left needing just another field goal to win? Um, no, that would have been idiotic. The decision to run a play there was fine, you just can’t fumble the snap.

  dales says:
    November 13, 2022 at 6:06 pm
    @billsrthefuture,

    We all know Diggs was a DIVA in Minnesota and that’s a trait doesn’t go away, let them lose a couple/few more games and it’ll come out again and you can BANK IT! Or maybe it already has in the lockerroom and the team is keeping a lid on it, that’s something that ONLY his teammates or coaches know, that was the exact point of my question. If they’re keeping it quite it’s something the fans wouldn’t know, only those in the lockerroom would.”
    _________________

    Do you know how many times Bills fans have heard that since Diggs has been in Buffalo?

    I actually won’t bank on it, because all of that has happened. He even had a whole season last year where he wasn’t getting the ball as much, and guys like Davis an Beasley were the stars. And bad stretches where they lost multiple games.

    No amount of wishful thinking will make it true. Diggs has been an amazing teammate – by ALL accounts.

  129. Man… they wanted Buffalo to win that game! No question about it, bs. But guess what? Vikings won it anyway! The fix was in….ha! Can Minnesota beat a good team? On the road vs an NFL mvp front runner, having to play against the refs too? Well…SKOL!

  130. The dropped pass in the last 2 minutes of the game should have been reviewed by the NFL ‘eye’ Terrible! Play fair NFL. The Vikings should have been awarded the game at the end of regulation and not had to play for the win in overtime.

  132. Josh Allen is an amazing talent, but he cost the Bills 21 points on turnovers. Can you imagine if that would have been Kirk. Media would be all over him.

  133. “Diggs has been an amazing teammate in Buffalo. Never a diva moment – not a single one.”
    ________________

    I believe it. Live and learn. skol

  134. Bills up 17 points and they run a grand total of three designed run plays the rest of the game.

    Coaching matters.

  AJM says:
    November 13, 2022 at 5:30 pm
    Vikings showed the world that if you just sit back in Coverage Josh Allen will get impatient and throw you some INTs
    ————————————————————————

    Actually, the JETS did it first. They showed “the world” that last week. when Allen threw two two picks against them.

  jokersc says:
    November 13, 2022 at 6:35 pm
    Bills up 17 points and they run a grand total of three designed run plays the rest of the game.

    Coaching matters.”
    ____________________________________

    Nice to see a well thought-out point on here.

    I don’t think McD is a bad coach – but he certainly hasn’t proven he’s a great coach. The Bills end up w/ more L’s in games like this than W’s, and that deserves some scrutiny.

  137. Even as a Vikings fan, we shouldn’t be too hard on the field refs for that blown call on the catch in OT. It was a very tight play at full speed. The review official has to initiate reviews and *they* clearly did blow it.

    Great game. I’m not sorry my Vikings won, but I am sorry the Bills lost. Bills have a great fanbase. Good luck next week.

  138. This loss is on McDermott. There was no reason to leave in the injured Allen for the final kneel down.

  dolfan39 says:
    November 13, 2022 at 5:59 pm

    What does Touchback 6 have to say now?
    —————————————–

    I think you are the only person here who is interested.

  141. Game of the year? If that is so, then the NFL is a horrible league filled with inept players, coaches and the referees are even worse.

  birds of a feather says:
    November 13, 2022 at 6:04 pm
    Most complete team in the league is the Eagles. Allen, Cousins, Mahomes, and Prescott throw way too many picks. A few of the just throw it up. The more I watch Prescott the more I think he’s a waste of money. Not in the top 10 as far as I’m concerned. Cousins can’t win the big game in the playoffs. Take away Jefferson and the Vikings can’t win

    ///////////////////

    You take away Jalen Hurts and the Eagles can’t win. Quite a football mind you have kid.

  143. What a wild game. Fun to watch between two good teams. That said, both teams made a lot of mistakes that they are going to have to address in order to reach the NFC and AFC championship games. And Josh Allen (this is not a shot) has got to somehow temper his impulse to make the hero play every time – not criticizing the Vikings, but some of Allen’s decisions let the Vikings back into the game, and that is going to be costly at playoff time.

    And no great game in recent history would be complete without Bill (NOLA No-Call) Vinovich and his crew mangling a couple of critical calls late in the game

