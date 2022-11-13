Walt Anderson: Gabe Davis catch should have been reviewed, would have been reversed

Posted by Mike Florio on November 13, 2022, 6:40 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills
The final drive of regulation in the #NuttiestGameEver between the Vikings and Bills featured a sideline catch by Buffalo receiver Gabe Davis that appeared to be not a catch. The play was not reviewed, because the replay assistant did not activate the automatic process that applies in the final two minutes of regulation. The Bills went on to kick a field goal that forced overtime.

After the game, NFL senior V.P. of officiating Walt Anderson spoke with a pool reporter about the decision. Anderson admitted that the play should have been reviewed and that, if it had been reviewed, the ruling on the field would have been reversed.

“It was a significant distance down the field,” Anderson explained. “And even though it happens fast and Buffalo hurries to the line of scrimmage for the next play, if the replay official can’t confirm it was a catch on that long of a completed pass, we should stop play to ensure it is a catch.”

So why wasn’t it reviewed?

“We will spend a lot of time analyzing the video and audio with the crew,” Anderson said. “I’ll have to find out from the replay official exactly what he didn’t feel like he saw to stop the game.”

Anderson also admitted that the ruling on the field would have been reversed, if the replay process had been activated.

“We were able – several plays after – to look at all the angles,” Anderson said. “It would have been reversed to an incomplete pass because he did not maintain control of the ball after he hit the ground and the ball touched the ground out of bounds.”

Kudos to Anderson for admitting the error. That said, it would have been much more of a challenge to be so candid if the Vikings hadn’t won the game in overtime.

17 responses to “Walt Anderson: Gabe Davis catch should have been reviewed, would have been reversed

  1. I mean, we didn’t need to hear that – it was OBVIOUS that he didn’t have control, and also pretty obvious that they should have reviewed that.

    I would have been pretty upset if I was a Vikes fan and we lost the game because of that. It kind of worked out like it was supposed to.

    I’ll get downvoted, but this is actually a compliment: I think the Bills are a better team, but the Vikings are a more clutch team, at least at this point in the season.

  2. Thanks for nothing. We must have KC, Buffalo win, the NFL darlings. Not the 8-1 Vikings. Oh well on to 9-1

  6. This has to improve. There is no valid excuse for not reviewing the play. It calls the integrity of the officiating into question. It’s not a mistake, it’s deliberately ignoring a non-catch.

  9. All talk, no action will be taken once again.. Reprimand it so it doesn’t happen again. No excuses for that whatsoever!

  10. Because someone somewhere made a wager & oops the official forgot to hit that button…or whatever he’s SUPPOSED to do and just like that – that someone either enjoyed a financial windfall or crushing heartbreak! Tell me again games can’t be rigged!

  11. Ya. Everyone knew that. Interesting how the commentators said nothing during the game. Are we believe they also don’t know the rules? Or we’re they just covering for the “beloved” shield?

  14. Buffalo also had 12 men on the field on Minnesota’s 1st and goal in OT. Refs were absolutely awful and that whole team of Refs should be reprimanded, at least…should be fired. If not…there’s a serious problem here. It sure looked like they had been paid by Buffalo. Not even kidding. It was that bad. How do you not review that play? How do call PI on the very next play? How do you miss 12 players?

  15. The officiating was bad all game long. Phantom holding calls on the oline mixed with constant no calls on the d backs. Same old thing year after year. It won’t be fixed until the fans demand it. NFL could care less. The money keeps flowing.

  17. Horrible officiating all game. Calling offensive holding and offensive pass interference when it was not. Then not calling defensive holding multiple times even when the WR’s shirt is stretched out.

