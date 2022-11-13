Walt Anderson: Gabe Davis catch should have been reviewed, would have been reversed

Getty Images

The final drive of regulation in the #NuttiestGameEver between the Vikings and Bills featured a sideline catch by Buffalo receiver Gabe Davis that appeared to be not a catch. The play was not reviewed, because the replay assistant did not activate the automatic process that applies in the final two minutes of regulation. The Bills went on to kick a field goal that forced overtime.

After the game, NFL senior V.P. of officiating Walt Anderson spoke with a pool reporter about the decision. Anderson admitted that the play should have been reviewed and that, if it had been reviewed, the ruling on the field would have been reversed.

“It was a significant distance down the field,” Anderson explained. “And even though it happens fast and Buffalo hurries to the line of scrimmage for the next play, if the replay official can’t confirm it was a catch on that long of a completed pass, we should stop play to ensure it is a catch.”

So why wasn’t it reviewed?

“We will spend a lot of time analyzing the video and audio with the crew,” Anderson said. “I’ll have to find out from the replay official exactly what he didn’t feel like he saw to stop the game.”

Anderson also admitted that the ruling on the field would have been reversed, if the replay process had been activated.

“We were able – several plays after – to look at all the angles,” Anderson said. “It would have been reversed to an incomplete pass because he did not maintain control of the ball after he hit the ground and the ball touched the ground out of bounds.”

Kudos to Anderson for admitting the error. That said, it would have been much more of a challenge to be so candid if the Vikings hadn’t won the game in overtime.