Aaron Rodgers, Christian Watson on Packers’ estimated injury report

Getty Images

The Packers are coming off their best win of the season, one that they hope turns things around. But they had less time than normal to celebrate and now have less time than normal to heal.

The Packers play the Titans on Thursday Night Football.

Thus, they were required to release an estimated injury report for Monday.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right thumb) was among the players listed as non-participants. He originally injured his right thumb on the final play of regulation against the Giants on Oct. 9 and has remained on the practice report with the injury since.

He has, however, started every game.

Rodgers appeared to aggravate his injured thumb on a strip-sack in the second quarter Sunday. He initially was hit by DeMarcus Lawrence, who knocked the ball loose, and Cowboys defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins inadvertently hit Rodgers’ thumb as both attempted to jump on the ball.

Rodgers played every snap in the victory over the Cowboys.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee), receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee) also were estimated as non-participants.

Rookie receiver Christian Watson was listed as a limited participant with the ankle injury he fought through Sunday in catching three touchdown passes against the Cowboys.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas (calf), linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (ankle), running back Aaron Jones (shin), receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), cornerback Keisean Nixon (calf), offensive guard Jon Runyan (knee), linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder/groin) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (foot) also were estimated as limited.