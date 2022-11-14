Antonio Gibson’s touchdown run ties Monday Night Football 7-7

Getty Images

The Commanders had not scored a first quarter touchdown since their first drive of the season when they scored against the Jaguars. They have a touchdown in the first quarter in Monday Night Football.

Antonio Gibson scored on a 1-yard run with 5:00 remaining in the first quarter, tying the game at 7-7.

The Eagles scored on their first drive on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jalen Hurts on a quarterback sneak.

The Commanders went 75 yards in 13 plays on their second possession. It included a 26-yard pass from Taylor Heinicke to Terry McLaurin and a 14-yard pass from Heinicke to Jahan Dotson.

Heinicke is 2-for-4 for 40 yards.

Brian Robinson has six carries for 26 yards, and Gibson has run for 10 yards on four carries.