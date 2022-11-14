Baker Mayfield to start this week, P.J. Walker out with high ankle sprain

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield is back in the starting lineup.

The Panthers have started P.J. Walker in their last five games, but head coach Steve Wilks announced on Monday that Walker has a high ankle sprain and that will force the team to change their plans at quarterback for their Week 11 road game against the Ravens.

Mayfield will get the start and Sam Darnold will be the backup. It will be the first time that Darnold is active for a game this season as he missed the first nine weeks while on injured reserve and got activated ahead of last Thursday’s win over the Falcons.

Mayfield started the first five games of the season before injuring his ankle and opening the door for Walker. He replaced Walker for the second half of the team’s Week Nine loss to the Bengals, but Wilks turned back to Walker as the starter against Atlanta.