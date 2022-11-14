Bengals designate DJ Reader to return

Getty Images

Coming out of their bye week, the Bengals are getting one of their key defensive players back at practice.

Cincinnati announced on Monday that defensive tackle DJ Reader has been designated to return from injured reserve.

Reader suffered a knee injury during the Week Three win over the Jets. He has recorded 10 total tackles with three QB hits and a fumble recovery this season.

Last year, Reader had 43 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks in 15 games.

The Bengals have also cleared safety Brandon Wilson to return to practice from the physically unable to perform list. He was placed on it with a knee injury in late August.

Cincinnati will travel to Pittsburgh for the second 2022 matchup between the two teams in Week 11.