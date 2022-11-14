Bill Belichick: Coaches should always be able to challenge, including inside two minutes

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 14, 2022, 9:00 AM EST
The NFL has admitted that a crucial catch by Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis should have been ruled an incomplete pass, and would have been overturned if only the replay assistant had initiated a replay review. The Vikings had no mechanism for challenging that mistake by the replay assistant, because there were less than two minutes remaining in the second half, and teams can’t challenge in the last two minutes.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick dislikes that rule.

Belichick said this morning that he believes every play should be reviewable if the coach has a challenge and a timeout and is confident enough that replay will reveal a missed call that he’s willing to risk losing a challenge and a timeout if he’s wrong.

“The rules are the rules, the competition committee and the league vote on the rules, so whatever they are, that’s what they are,” Belichick said. “I think that, provided that the team has a challenge, they should have the opportunity to challenge, really, any play.”

Belichick has previously asked the competition committee and the league to change the rule and allow coaches to throw their challenge flags at any time, on any call, as long as they have both a challenge and a timeout. But so far he hasn’t had much support. Perhaps the Vikings will support him after Sunday’s blown call.

  2. BB is correct. As the refs and replay officials refuse do to their job. allow the coaches to take a chance.

  5. He’s right. The automatic review rule inside of two minutes is based on the assumption that the reviewers are competent at their job. That is never a safe assumption in the NFL.

  6. So, the League has it set up that you can’t challenge a play at the most venerable time in the game.

    Doesn’t make any sense at all.

  8. englishguy24601 says:
    November 14, 2022 at 9:09 am
    Kinda have an old man shaking his fists at clouds vibe there Belichick.
    ———————————————————————
    It often seems like that until everyone else catches up and realizes that he was right all along.

  11. “Perhaps the Vikings will support him after Sunday’s blown call.”
    —————–
    If what you support changes from 1 small instance happening to you then you never really believed in it and shouldnt voice your support for anything since you likely are very wishy washy 🤷‍♂️

  12. Why would the NFL ever do that? It makes to much sense. The NFL likes as much controversy as it can get.

  13. Well that is never going to happen because the NFL would lose control of the outcome of games and mess up their script

  14. If the end result is that you want every play called correctly why shouldn’t coaches get to challenge as many times as they want? They should make that the rule and if the coaches get 2 wrong they are done challenging for the game. If they continue to challenge and get it right they can continue to challenge as many time as they want.

