Bruce Irvin: Field in Germany was terrible

Getty Images

The atmosphere at Allianz Arena in Munich during Sunday’s game drew praise from Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and others, but the playing field didn’t get the same rave reviews.

Players from both teams appeared to have a hard time keeping their footing on the grass field at the stadium. Seahawks defensive end Bruce Irvin shared his negative opinion of the surface on Monday.

“The NFL made us fly 10 hours to play on a terrible ass field like that shits Krazy,” Irvin tweeted.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said the field was “real slippery and short” and joined Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll in noting that both teams were equally affected by it.

“The field was hard on everybody,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “It was really, it was slick, I guess you could say. Everybody, both sides of the ball, I think in all positions, it had some effect. But remember that it’s the same [for both teams]. It’s not a factor that anyone is more behind it. It was just hard on everyone, and you could tell. I wish the field was firmer.”

The NFL plans to continue playing games in Germany, so teams heading over there will have to take the field into consideration when preparing for any games in Munich.