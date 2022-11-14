Cam Lewis: If I knock the ball down to keep Justin Jefferson from catching it, we win

Getty Images

The Fat Lady was warming her vocal cords as the Vikings faced a fourth-and-18 at the Minnesota 27 with two minutes left. But the Fat Lady forgot Justin Jefferson plays for the Vikings.

Jefferson caught the 32-yard prayer from Kirk Cousins, making a one-hand catch while leaning back like Odell Beckham in 2014, while stealing the ball from Bills defensive back Cam Lewis.

Lewis, making his first career start at safety, had better position on the pass than Jefferson did and needed only to knock the ball down. Instead, Lewis, like Brandon Carr vs. Beckham, will be on the notorious end of one of the greatest plays in the regular season in NFL history.

“I honestly thought it was over his head, but [I’ve] just got to be more aware of the situation,” Lewis said, via Matt Parrino of newyorkupstate.com. “F—ing fourth-and-[18]. Knock the ball down, bro.

“I’m not a selfish player. I don’t try to be a selfish player. I’m always trying to put the team before me. Just got to knock the f—ing ball down. That’s plain and simple. I’ve got to know the situation. I knock the ball down, we f—ing win.”

Lewis, a converted cornerback, finished with eight tackles. Jefferson made 10 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown.