Cardinals release Eno Benjamin

Getty Images

Running back Eno Benjamin only played one offensive snap for the Cardinals in Week 10 and he won’t be playing any in Week 11.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cardinals told Benjamin they are releasing him on Monday. The move comes a couple of weeks after Benjamin’s three-week run in the starting lineup came to an end.

Benjamin was elevated to first string with James Conner and Darrel Williams sidelined by injuries. He ran 36 times for 151 yards and a touchdown in those games and has 70 carries for 299 yards and two touchdowns overall this season. He also caught 24 passes for 184 yards.

Williams is on injured reserve, but Conner has been back the last two weeks. He ran 21 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s win over the Rams.