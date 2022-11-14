Chargers expect Otito Ogbonnia to miss rest of season with quad injury

Getty Images

Chargers defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia was carted off during Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers, and it appears that his season has come to an end.

The Chargers expect Ogbonnia to miss the rest of the season with a quad injury, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The Chargers selected Ogbonnia out of UCLA in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft and he has become a solid member of the defensive line rotation as a rookie. Sunday night’s game was his first start.

The Chargers have suffered a lot of losses on the defensive line with Joey Bosa (groin) still on injured reserve and Austin Johnson (knee) recently lost for the season as well.