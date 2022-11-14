Clyde Edwards-Helaire played 4 snaps, had 0 touches in Chiefs’ win over Jaguars

Getty Images

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been fully phased out of the offense.

Edwards-Helaire, whose playing time has declined for six straight weeks, hit a new low in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars: He was on the field for just four snaps, and he never got the ball. Edwards-Helaire did have passes thrown in his direction on his first two plays, but he didn’t catch either one.

This represents a precipitous decline in the productivity of Edwards-Helaire, a former first-round pick who was the Chiefs’ starter at running back for the first six games of the season.

In yesterday’s 27-17 win over the Jaguars, Isiah Pacheco led the Chiefs with 16 carries for 82 yards. Pacheco got a season-high 35 offensive snaps, and he appears to be the top running back going forward. Edwards-Helaire may soon find himself inactive, as the Chiefs have decided the offense is better off without him.