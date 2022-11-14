Commanders add Jonathan Williams to injury report for Monday night

Getty Images

The Commanders ruled one running back out for Monday night’s game against the Eagles on Sunday and they added another one to the injury report on Monday.

Jonathan Williams is now listed as questionable to play because of a knee injury. J.D. McKissic was ruled out with a neck injury, which leaves Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson as the team’s only healthy backs.

They could elevate Jaret Patterson from the practice squad if they feel the need for another healthy body in the backfield.

Williams has appeared in six games this season and has seen most of his playing time on special teams. He has six carries for 54 yards when he has been in on offense.