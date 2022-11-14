Davante Adams: We don’t have enough guys that are fully bought in

Getty Images

The Raiders lost their sixth one-score game of the season against the Colts on Sunday and an emotional Derek Carr said after the game “for that to be the result of all that effort pisses me off.”

Carr said that he doesn’t think that’s a sign of a disconnect between players and head coach Josh McDaniels, but added that he wishes “everybody in that room felt the same way about this place” that he does. Wide receiver Davante Adams had a similar take about the level of commitment to the one shared by his quarterback.

“Just don’t have enough guys that are fully bought in,” Adams said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “I don’t think people are like, you know, ‘F what [McDaniels] is talking about’ or ‘I’m going against the grain.’ It’s just a matter of executing when it’s time. . . . It means playing a complete game, every minute of the game, giving it everything you’ve got. . . . It’s doing your job and making the plays when you’re called on and get the opportunities, and we just don’t do that at a high enough level right now.”

Adams has aired grievances with the team after other losses and the repetitive nature of falling short late in games led McDaniels to say it feels like a “broken record” when he spoke to reporters. As long as there continue to be more problems than solutions in Vegas, McDaniels, Adams and others won’t be able to play a different tune.